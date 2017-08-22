Prime Minister instructs to reactivate idle enterprises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has given the instruction to reactivate the idle enterprises implemented within the Industrialization Map earlier on, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Regarding the Industrial and Innovative Development State Program, the Head of State highlighted the need to enhance the efficiency of the program by introducing new technologies and digitalization. In this respect, the Ministry for Investment and Development, together with akimats and the interested organizations, should coordinate the efforts for developing the competitiveness of the export production facilities," Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted summarizing the results of the Government session.



The head of the Cabinet reminded that the President also turned attention to the idle projects implemented within the regional Industrialization Map, adding that there are 15 such projects in various regions of Kazakhstan.



"The akims of the respective regions are to take actions for each of these enterprises. It is necessary to carry out a detailed analysis of the reasons for the idle condition and take joint actions to reactivate the production facilities. There are all instruments of support on the ground. Therefore, we need to ensure reactivation of all idle enterprises by December 1, as we will again address this issue in early December, on the Industrialization Day attended by the Head of State. I think you know all the idle enterprises as well as the way to lift them out of that condition. I think the issue will be solved," Sagintayev summed up.