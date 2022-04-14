Prime Minister, ITF President debate tennis development in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with President of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) David Haggerty, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

During the meeting, the issues of interaction in the context of the development of tennis and promotion of the sport in Kazakhstan were discussed.

«Tennis is one of the most spectacular and popular sports in the world. Millions of fans and ever-growing interest are evidence of that. Kazakhstan is not an exception. Tennis is of particular interest to the citizens of our country. This is one of the priority areas in strengthening the sports image of the country in the world community,» said Smailov.

In his turn, David Haggerty highlighted that Kazakhstan pays special attention to the creation of favorable conditions for regular tennis practice, training of professional tennis players, and all-round support to young players.

Over 33 thousand people, including 15 thousand children, are involved in big tennis in the country. There are 46 tennis facilities in the country. 30 tennis units operate in regional youth sports schools.

The country annually hosts around 40 international tennis tournaments including ATP Challenger, ITF Women’s, World Tennis Tour: Men’s, Women’s, ITF Junior, ATF Junior 14 & ones so as to encourage competitive practice of players.

ITF President David Haggerty arrived in the city of Nur-Sultan as part of the upcoming qualification for the final of the World Team Championship between the Kazakh and German women’s teams to take place on April 15-16.