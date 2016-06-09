EN
    17:43, 09 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Prime Minister K. Massimov, Deputy PM of Georgia D.Kumsishvili met in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in the Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister Karim Massimov has met with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Dimitry Kumsishvili.

    The parties discussed prospects of expansion and deepening of trade and economic relations, increasing mutual trade turnover as well as intensification of contacts between the business communities of the two countries.

     Source: www.primeminister.kz 

