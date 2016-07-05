EN
    10:26, 05 July 2016

    Prime Minister Massimov extends congratulations on Eid al-Fitr

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

    "I congratulate you all on Eid al-Fitr! Wish you prosperity and well-being!" Prime Minister Massimov wrote in his Twitter.

    Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday marked by Muslims worldwide. It symbolizes the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. The day of Eid falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal.

