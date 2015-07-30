Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and Head of IOC discussed cooperation in sports sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, head of the Almaty-2022 bid committee Karim Massimov held a meeting with President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach in Kuala Lumpur, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the agenda of the upcoming 128 th session of the IOC where the host city of the Winter Olympic Games-2022 would be selected.

Besides, K. Massimov and T. Bach considered several relevant issues in terms of development of the international Olympic movement and multilateral cooperation in the sphere of sport.