Prime Minister of Kazakhstan checked out work of Uralsk airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov familiarized with the security system of the Uralsk airport within his working trip to West Kazakhstan region.

It was noted that special attention was paid to the issues of security of facilities of the transport infrastructure, primarily airports and railway stations in Kazakhstan, Pm.kz informs.

The Premier checked out the Uralsk airport, where he familiarized with its security system and heard a report on the security measures at the airport.

Karim Massimov already checked out the work of the airports of Aktobe, Karaganda, Taldykorgan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Atyrau, Aktau and Petropavlovsk within his working trips to the regions.