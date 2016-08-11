Prime Minister of Kazakhstan congratulated Dmitriy Balandin and Nijat Rahimov on winning Olympic gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov congratulated Kazakhstani athletes on winning the gold medals at the Olympic Games in Rio via his Twitter account, Pm.kz informs.

Weightlifter NIjat Rahimov won the first gold for Kazakhstan and set a new world and Olympic record. Bmitriy Balandin became the first Olympic champion of Kazakhstan in swimming. The President of Kazakhstan also congratulated the winners earlier.

Thus, Kazakhstan has won seven medals at the Rio Olympics: two gold medals, two silver medals and three bronze medals.