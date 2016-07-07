Prime Minister of Kazakhstan familiarized with Baikonyr town development master plan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov familiarized with Baikonyr town development master plan during his working trip to Kyzylorda region, Pm.kz website informs.

K. Massimov familiarized with the development master plan of the town and its satellite towns.

The Premier held a sitting on discussion of the issue regarding financing of Baikonyr town at the expense of Kazakhstan and Russia as well.

Deputy Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Ruslan Beketayev delivered a report on the theme during the sitting.