Prime Minister of Kazakhstan invites India to cooperate with EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov proposed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to cooperate with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Speaking at the Kazakh-Indian business forum today, Karim Massimov stressed that India was a reliable partner of Kazakhstan. He also reminded that Kazakhstan was a member of the EEU and an attractive country in terms of investing. Moreover, Kazakhstan began implementation of the 100 steps program aimed at serious modernization of the country including the business climate.

The most important direction of the cooperation between the two countries is increasing mutual trade.

"We encourage investments from India to Kazakhstan. We have signed very important agreements today. We are ready to render support to projects in such sectors as agriculture, informational support and communication technologies, petrochemical sphere and others," the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan noted.

The Head of the Government of Kazakhstan also noted that there were many prestigious universities in India that were quite popular with the youth of Kazakhstan. He said that it was important to develop cooperation between the universities of India and Nazarbayev University.