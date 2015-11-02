Prime Minister of Kazakhstan met with US Secretary of State in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting with Secretary of State of the USA John Kerry, who arrived in Astana for an official visit.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of the Kazakh-American cooperation and exchanges opinions regarding the international agenda, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

K. Massimov expressed his confidence that the visit of J. Kerry to Kazakhstan would be a good impetus for development of closer partnership between Kazakhstan and the USA, in trade and investment spheres in particular.