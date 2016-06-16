Prime Minister of Kazakhstan ordered to increase labour productivity in agriculture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov ordered New Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov to increase the labour productivity in the agricultural sector.

"Agriculture is a safe bet for our country. Food will always be in demand. We talked about a food security program two years ago, even allocated some funds for it, and now no people responsible for it. There were now results at all," K. Massimov noted at the third Congress of the National Entrepreneurs Chamber of Kazakhstan.

The Head of Government noted that Askar Myrzakhmetov jointly with the members of the National Entrepreneurs Chamber had to prepare proposals on how to increase the agricultural labor productivity and make Kazakhstani products more popular with people.