Prime Minister of Mongolia appoints 22 Cabinet members

Prime Minister of Mongolia Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai issued Orders on the Appointment of Cabinet Members and the Ceremony to sign the Orders was held on July 10, 2024, MONTSAME reports.

The Joint Government was determined to have 22 ministers, and 16 ministries in the next four years.

Earlier, in accordance with the Constitution of Mongolia and the Law on Government Structure, Prime Minister of Mongolia Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai presented President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa the Cabinet members to be newly appointed. Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene noted, three parties, namely the Mongolian People’s Party, the Democratic Party, and the National Labour Party (Hun Party), which had won the most seats in the State Great Khural signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in 2024-2028 in swiftly addressing Mongolia’s development challenges, and jointly implementing the platform on the regular parliamentary elections.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of Mongolia advised the newly appointed members of the Government to work together for the interests of the country.

The President of Mongolia noted that he supported the improvement of the parliamentary governance and increase in the representation of the people within the framework of the amendments made to the Constitution of Mongolia in 2023.

President Khurelsukh highlighted that the people anticipate the newly formed first 126-member parliament and the new government to work with ethics, discipline and responsibility.

President of Mongolia Khurelsukh underscored that to ensure the independence, security and unity of the country, President will support proper and appropriate activities of the new Government and work within the legal framework to monitor activities that contradict national interests.The Head of State also urged the Government to support the National Campaigns "One Billion Trees", "Food Supply and Security" and "Healthy Mongolian" initiated by the President of Mongolia and pay attention to their implementation.

Members of the Cabinet to be appointed attended the meeting.