Prime Minister of Mongolia pays courtesy call on President of Slovenia

Prime Minister of Mongolia Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai paid a courtesy call on President of the Republic of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, who is on a State Visit to Mongolia at the invitation of President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, on August 20, 2024, MONTSAME reports.

Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene emphasized that the Republic of Slovenia is a “Third Neighbor” and an important partner of Mongolia in Europe, and expressed aspiration to further deepen the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries and expand the mutually beneficial cooperation in numerous social and economic sectors in the next 30 years.

At the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on jointly implementing projects in trade, economy, investment, culture, tourism, digital development, and forest management fields, coordinating the long-term development goals of Mongolia and Slovenia.