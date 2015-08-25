EN
    18:10, 25 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Prime Minister of Pakistan arrived in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif arrived in Kazakhstan within his official trip to the country.

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov welcomed the Prime Minister of Pakistan in the Astana airport.

    It is planned that bilateral talks with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will be held within this trip. Besides, a number of documents are planned to be signed as well.

    Photo: Ilyas Omarov

