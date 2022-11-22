Prime Minister outlines key areas of Government’s work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov outlined the key areas of the Government’s work for the nearest seven-year period, namely, to ensure quality implementation of election platform of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This program aims at introducing fundamental changes to economy, social sector and regional policy. All governmental authorities and agencies should place greater focus on building the Fair Kazakhstan,» said the Prime Minister.

«We must ensure implementation of all strategic documents, programmes and projects aimed at solution of socio-economic issues. The efforts of the Government will be aimed at demonopolization of economy, boosting of entrepreneurship, modernization of education and healthcare systems, and increasing household incomes» said Smailov.

On November 21, the Central Election Commission announced the preliminary results of the 2022 Presidential Election in Kazakhstan. As per the latest data, over 8mln people or 69.44% of the voters took the ballots. 81.31% of voters cast their votes for incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo: t.me/KZgovernment