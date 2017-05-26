Prime Minister Sagintayev attends session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kazan, primeminister.kz reports.

The heads of government discussed the elimination of exemptions and restrictions on the EAEU market, implementation of the digital agenda, and development of a Single Window mechanism in regulating foreign economic activity in the EAEU, as well as other topics of economic cooperation.

Following the session, the parties signed memorandums on agro-industrial cooperation, development of a Single Window mechanism. Also, an agreement providing for a procedure of voluntary harmonization of specific subsidies for industrial products by the EAEU member states with the EEC was signed.

The session was also attended by the heads of government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Belarus Andrey Kobyakov, Armenia Karen Karapetyan.

In accordance with the signed decree, the next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in August in Astana.