Prime Minister Smailov to visit Pavlodar region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will pay a working visit to Pavlodar region, the Prime Minister’s press office informs via Telegram.

The Head of the Government will visit a number of industrial and agricultural enterprises and will check the course of modernization of social infrastructure. The Prime Minister will also hold a meeting on the region’s comprehensive development.





Screen from video/t.me/KZgovernment











