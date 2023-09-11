Prime Minister tasks to ensure proper quality of roads construction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has chaired a meeting of the Republican Headquarters for the Implementation of the President’s election platform, Kazinform learned from Primeminister.kz.

Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported that the President had set a task to build and reconstruct 8,000 kilometers of roads by 2029.

In the nearest time, the Ministry will implement projects on construction and reconstruction of 4,700 kilometers of republican roads. The projects are aimed at modernization of the sector and strengthening the country’s transit potential along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Three projects are of utmost importance. They are the border of the Russian Federation – Martuk – Aktobe – Ulgaissyn – Kyzylorda, Zhezkazgan-Karaganda, and Saryagash Bypass Line. The total length of these roads is 2 kilometers.

78 new service facilities and 25 warm sanitary-hygienic facilities will be built along the highways by the year end, with over 300 service facilities to be opened by 2029. All these facilities will fully comply with the National Standard.

As for local roads, 85% of 70,000 kilometers are in a normal condition. The akimats are repairing 4,200 kilometers of roads now. 14,000 kilometers of regional and district roads are set to be repaired by 2029.

Chairman of the Board of JSC NC QazAvtoJol Meirkhat Kassymbayev, governor of the West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliyev, governor of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov and governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev presented reports at the meeting on the work done.

The Prime Minister stressed that transport sector must become one of the drivers of the country’s economic development and tasked to ensure proper quality of the roads construction.