    13:53, 06 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Prime Minister wished success to Kazakh sportsmen at Rio 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has wished success to the Kazakh sportsmen at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, pm.kz says.

    “I wish success to our sportsmen at Rio 2016 Games!” the PM tweeted.

    Recall that 104 athletes will defend the honour of Kazakhstan at the Olympic Games. Our athletes have won 108 Olympic quotas in 26 sports in total.

    The national team has marched today at the Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games at  the Maracanã stadium.

