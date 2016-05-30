Prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Turkey discussed prospects of trade and economic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov and Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yıldırım held a telephone conversation today.

K. Massimov congratulated the Turkish counterpart on his appointment Prime Minister of Turkey and wished him success at the post, Primeminister.kz informs.

During the conversation the sides discussed the current state and prospects of development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey.