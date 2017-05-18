Prince and Princess of Monaco to visit Astana in June

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Albert II, Prince of Monaco, and Princess Stéphanie will visit the national pavilion at Expo 2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On June 10, the pavilion will open. The media trip around the pavilion is scheduled for June 12. On June 14, an event will be arranged by Monaco Tourism Department. And the main important day for us will be June 25 - the national day of Monaco at Expo 2017 to be visited by Albert II of Monaco and his sister Princess Stéphanie. Also, the delegation will include the President of the National Council, Mayor of Monaco and our Ambassador", Alexandre Bocquillon, Deputy Commissioner of Monaco's Pavilion told a briefing today.

According to him, circus performers from Monte Carlo will also come on the national day. Besides, over 30 performers of China, Monaco and Kazakhstan will take part in Circus Art Festival here. "We know that Kazakhstan has a large history of circus. Therefore, we would like to take the opportunity and strengthen the ties between the circuses of Monaco and Kazakhstan", Mr. Bocquillon explained.

In total, nearly 500 guests from the Principality of Monaco are expected to visit Astana.

As we earlier reported, Monaco pavilion for Expo 2017 was presented in Astana.