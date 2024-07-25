Prince Harry: Battle with tabloids deepened family rift

Prince Harry has claimed that his battle with the tabloids has been a key factor in the breakdown of his relationship with the Royal Family, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Last December, a High Court judge in London ruled that Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) unlawfully gathered information about the Duke of Sussex, awarding Harry £140,600 in damages. He called the ruling a “monumental victory” but regretted that the fight wasn't a family effort.

Prince Harry, the first royal to testify in court in 130 years, admitted that his legal battles contributed to the family rift. He and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020 due to intense media scrutiny. Harry also believes his mother, Princess Diana, was a victim of phone hacking, although this has not been proven in court.

“The press, the tabloid press very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid, but she wasn't paranoid, she was absolutely right of what was happening to her,” he said.

Harry's interview will be featured in the ITV documentary “Tabloids on Trial,” which includes other celebrities like Hugh Grant who have suffered from press intrusion. An MGN spokesperson acknowledged past wrongdoing, apologised, and took responsibility.

This case is one of several legal actions Harry has taken against the British press, with ongoing cases against Associated Newspapers and News Group Newspapers.