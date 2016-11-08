Prince Harry condemns press ‘abuse' of girlfriend

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Prince Harry has confirmed US actress Meghan Markle is his girlfriend, in a statement from Kensington Palace attacking the media for subjecting her to a "wave of abuse and harassment", BBC News reports.

The statement said the couple were "a few months into a relationship" and it was "not right" that Ms Markle should be subjected to such treatment.



It said the prince rarely took formal action over "fictional stories".



"But the past week has seen a line crossed," it added.



In recent days a number of newspapers have carried front page stories about the actress, best known for playing Rachel Zane in the TV drama Suits.



'Substantial bribes'



The statement issued by the prince's communications secretary said: "His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment.



"Some of this has been very public - the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.



"Some of it has been hidden from the public - the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life."



The statement said Prince Harry was worried about Ms Markle's safety and that he "is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her".



It added: "It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms Markle should be subjected to such a storm.



"He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game'. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his."

Source: BBC News