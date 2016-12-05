EN
    14:26, 05 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Prince Harry meets Nellie, the dog adopted in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prince Henry of Wales, better known as Prince Harry, met the dog adopted by the family of a British diplomat in Astana during his visit to Guyana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Here is how Nellie who has been adopted from the Inkubo dog shelter in Astana by the family of a British diplomat lives today. The family's dog became sick and passed away in Astana. The diplomat's spouse was devastated after losing their beloved pet. That's when they decided to adopt a dog from a local animal shelter. Today Nellie lives in the tropical country of Guyana and is greeted by none other than His Royal Highness Prince Harry!" the Instagram post of the Astana volunteer animal rescue movement reads.

    According to the British Embassy in Astana, the dog was adopted by the family of Greg Quinn who was at that time the Deputy Head of the Mission in Kazakhstan. In 2015 Greg Quinn was appointed British High Commissioner to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and moved there with his family. According to Quinn, although Nellie left Astana she will forever remain Kazakh in her heart.

