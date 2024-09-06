Prince Harry not returning to the UK

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has no plans for a permanent return to the UK, according to sources close to the royal, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Despite rumours of a possible phased return to his home country, it appears that Harry is committed to continuing his life in the United States, where he resides with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children.

Security concerns for himself and his family in the UK remain a significant issue influencing his decision. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also invested heavily in their philanthropic and business ventures in the US, which they are reportedly unwilling to abandon.

There had been recent speculation suggesting that Prince Harry, approaching his 40th birthday, might be feeling unsettled in California and considering reconnecting with his former life in the UK. However, well-placed sources have dismissed this narrative, stating that a return to royal duties in the UK is not under consideration.

Harry has shown that he can support his charities and projects from the US and make occasional visits to the UK. Just last week, he returned to the UK for his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service, before quickly flying back to the US.

Notably, tensions between Harry and his brother, Prince William, have continued, with reports indicating that the two did not speak during the church service in Norfolk.