Prince Mikasa dies at 100 in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Prince Mikasa, uncle of Emperor Akihito and the oldest member of the imperial family, died at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday, the Imperial Household Agency said. He was 100, Kyodo reports.

The prince, who was the youngest brother of Emperor Hirohito, the current emperor's father, was known as a scholar of ancient Oriental history and served as honorary president of the Middle Eastern Culture Center in Japan and the Japan-Turkey Society.



He was the only living member with military experience in the imperial family and after World War II he often spoke of the importance of peace.



He had been hospitalized at St. Luke's International Hospital since May 16 due to acute pneumonia. He died at 8:34 a.m. after his condition suddenly deteriorated, according to agency sources.



Prince Mikasa was born on Dec. 2, 1915, as Prince Takahito and the fourth son of Emperor Taisho. His eldest brother was Emperor Hirohito, posthumously called Emperor Showa. His other brothers were Princes Chichibu and Takamatsu.



The prince married Yuriko Takagi, the second daughter of nobleman and entomologist Masanari Takagi, in 1941. He was fifth in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne after Crown Prince Naruhito, and Princes Akishino, Hisahito and Hitachi.



With Princess Yuriko, 93, he had three sons and two daughters. Princes Takamado, Tomohito and Katsura died in 2002, 2012 and 2014, respectively.



Source: Kyodo