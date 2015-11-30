Princess Charlotte: Kensington Palace releases new photos

LONDON. KAZINFORM - New photographs of Princess Charlotte have been released by Kensington Palace to mark her six month milestone, BBC News reports.

The two pictures were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at their family home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The duchess took a joint portrait of her two children - George, aged two, and Charlotte - a few weeks after her daughter was born in May. The last time the princess was seen in public was in July during her christening. In a statement the palace said: "The duke and duchess continue to receive warm messages about Princess Charlotte from all around the world and they hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do."