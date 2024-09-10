Princess Kate celebrates completion of chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales has revealed that her primary focus is to "stay cancer free" after successfully completing her chemotherapy treatment, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The announcement was made in a heartfelt family video, showing her spending precious moments with Prince William and their three children.

In the video, which provides an intimate glimpse into their private life in Norfolk, Kate reflects on the challenges her family faced during the last nine months. She expressed relief at finishing her treatment, noting how the experience has reinforced the importance of cherishing life's simple joys.

The video, filmed in August, captures the family enjoying outdoor activities and quiet moments together. Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, also make an appearance, joining in the family fun. The video highlights the strength and love within the family, with touching scenes of Kate and William sharing affectionate moments.

Kate's journey began in March when she announced that pre-cancerous cells were discovered following abdominal surgery, necessitating preventive chemotherapy. Now, with the treatment behind her, she remains focused on her health and the well-being of her family.