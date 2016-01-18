EN
    18:41, 18 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Principal of NIS school in Taldykorgan passes away

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Principal of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics and Candidate of Science (Pedagogics) Gulyaim Baizhikenova has passed away today after a long battle with a disease.

    Ms Baizhikenova who mainly worked at various schools in Taldykorgan had an extensive experience in working with gifted youngsters.
    She upgraded her qualification at UPENN and Sussex University and was an active member of the Kazakhstan Businesswomen Association.
    Ms Baizhikenova received the Certificate of Appreciation from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other prestigious awards.

