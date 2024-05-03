Priorities of Kazakhstan's OTS chairmanship discussed in Ankara

Binali Yıldırım, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, Ex-Prime Minister and Former Speaker of Parliament of Türkiye, visited the Kazakh Embassy in Ankara. He met with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev. The sides discussed the ways of further development of Turkic integration, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev, Chairman of the OTS Council of Elders Binali Yildirim. Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Mr. Yıldırım expressed his sympathy to the people of Kazakhstan over massive floods in the country’s regions.

He appreciated highly the level of bilateral relations and wished further strengthening of the ties between the fraternal nations.

He also briefed about the current activity of the Council of Elders and shared information on the events scheduled for 2024.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In turn, the Kazakh Ambassador informed the guest of the plans of Kazakhstan’s presidency in the Organization of Turkic States and spoke on the initiatives within the integration of the Turkic-speaking states.

The sides agreed to coordinate efforts on a wide range of activities towards enhancing cooperation of the Turkic World.