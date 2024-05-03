Priorities of Kazakhstan’s OTS Chairmanship in discussed in Ankara

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev met with Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, Ex-Prime Minister and Former Speaker of Parliament of Türkiye Binali Yıldırım and discussed ways of further development of cooperation between Turkic states, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Esteemed Turkish politician expressed solidarity with Kazakhstan in aftermath of devastating floods and highly appreciated the level of bilateral relations. He informed about current activities of OTS Council of Elders and shared the views concerning the planned events.

Ambassador briefed on the chairmanship plans of Kazakhstan in OTS and noted initiatives of our country in the framework of Turkic integration.

Parties agreed to coordinate efforts in the wide range of activities towards enhancing cooperation of Turkic World.