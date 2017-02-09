Priorities outlined in Kazakh President’s Address are important from the viewpoint of forming EAEU common market – EEC Minister

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The priorities outlined in the Kazakh President's Address to the Nation are important for forming the common EAEU market and can be strategic priorities for the Eurasian Economic Commission. Member of the Board (Minister) for Technical Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission Valery Koreshkov said it in an interview with mass media.

According to him, in his annual Address the President of Kazakhstan defines five relevant areas related both to the common market development and to the third modernization in the country.

Meanwhile, V.Koreshkov believes that such areas require development of integration process in the common space. In his opinion, technical regulations can be one of such development tools.

“On one hand it is a technical policy and on the other hand it is the opportunity of speeding up integration which contributes to the development of business and industry. The EEC conducts its work in all these areas in light of the priorities defined by the EAEU countries,” the Minister explained.

“The development of the new safety requirements is quite relevant. These requirements should work together with the best international standards which will let set the requirements to the products, ensure predictability of the market and will enable business to orient in modernization of their industries. Alongside, this will help increase export potential,” added Koreshkov.

As the EEC Minister noted, one of the priorities will be accelerated modernization and production development. “For instance, it could be technical regulations on reduction of hazardous substances which requires modernizing production process. On the other hand, it is the establishment and implementation of ecologically clean productions with export potential, as one of the market conditions,” he said.

“Their implementation will let us manufacture the products complying with all the international standards,” Koreshkov stressed.

Besides, as the Minister noted, the EEC plans to introduce technical regulations on the requirements to the electric cars production infrastructure.

“In order to assembly electric cars, we need to develop requirements to infrastructure,” he noted.

As for transition to digital economy and digitalizing technical regulations, the Minister explained that this will enable the country to develop electronic public services and will help solve problems promptly.

“This year, the Commission will introduce a unified e-passport for transport vehicles. Digital technologies are introduced in chemical industry and medications production,” added Koreshkov.

Alongside, he pointed out the importance of application of the best international practices.

“The use of technologies only is insufficient. We need to apply the principles of the best international standards in production, laboratory practice, in clinical and other types of tests and in distributorship. These areas will help create modern productions and high-quality products with high export potential,” Koreshkov noted.

“We have already begun developing a unified regional pharmacopoeia together with the leading experts. We hope this will bring a positive result and will boost the development of the common market of medications,” the Minister said.

Besides, according to Koreshkov, in his Address, the President emphasizes the priority of cooperation with various regional organizations.

“The Address gives special attention to the cooperation with various regional structures. I mean signing the Silk Road agreement,” he said and expressed hope that the document will be finalized in the first half of the year.