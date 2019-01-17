Private helicopter crashes in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A private helicopter has crashed today in the territory of Alatau health center in Almaty. The Emergency Situations Committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry confirmed the information.



Eurocopter 130 belonging to Sky Service Air Company crashed today at 04:05 p.m. in the open territory of Alatau health center. The helicopter was travelling en route Boralday- Big Almaty Lake.



According to the Emergency Situations Committee, the 51-year-old pilot was alone in the cockpit of the four-seat helicopter. The man died in the emergency ambulance.