    14:44, 18 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Private house catches fire in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A private house has caught fire in the city of Almaty.

    The incident occurred in "Shanyrak-1" neighborhood of Alatau district. Kazinform refers to Sandugash Baymuhambetova, a spokesman the city Emergency Department. According to preliminary data, the fire area was 40 square meters. S.Baymuhambetova informed that the fire elimination involved four vehicles and twenty personnel. No one was injured. The causes of the fire are being investigated.

    Almaty Incidents
