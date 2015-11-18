Private investments into special economic zones of Kazakhstan grew 9 times

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Private investments in special economic zones of Kazakhstan grew nine times, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev told at the enlarged sitting of the Government in Astana.

"Presently, development of the infrastructure in eight special economic zones is completed or at the stage of completion. Therefore, we see a ninefold increase of private investments. The volume of production has grown six times," A. Issekeshev told.

He also added that 90 productions have already been launched and now are operating in special economic zones and about 100 projects are at the stage of implementation.

"We expect to have over 250 new productions in all special economic zones of Kazakhstan by 2020. Kazakhstan has to become a leader in terms of attraction of investments in the region," A. Issekeshev stressed.