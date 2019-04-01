Privatization of Samruk-Kazyna assets opens attractive opportunities for UAE investors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM JSC Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund convened a round-table meeting with investors in Dubai on the platform of the Nasdaq Dubai international financial exchange, presenting the potential and investment attractiveness of a range of Kazakhstan's national companies selected for privatizing, the press service of Kazakh Embassy in Abu-Dhabi informs.

Akhmetzhan Yesimov, Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, conducted bilateral meetings, including with H.E. Mohammed Al Shaibani the Executive Director & CEO of Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), H.E. Essa Kazim the Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, H.E. Hatem Dowidar Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat International, Chairman of the Board of Yildirim Holding.

Also, the Agreement on the main terms of the transaction (Term Sheet) on the joint development of a project for the production of metallurgical silicon between Tau-Ken Samruk JSC and Yilmaden Holding A.Ş. was signed.

JSC Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund manages the largest state assets of Kazakhstan with a total value of $ 74 billion. Last year, a group of companies increased its net profit to 1.1 trillion tenge ($29 billion), generating 6.8%. share in GDP.

