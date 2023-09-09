PRO.NRG FEST kicks off in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The PRO.NRG FEST scientific, arts and technology family festival started in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

The large-scale scientific festival for adults and children is held this weekend at the Palace of Children. It features lectures, interactive show and performances to dive into the world of science and technologies, breathtaking discoveries and new knowledge.

PRO.NRG FEST is initiated by the Caravan of Knowledge educational foundation which boosts development of STEAM education in Kazakhstan.

PRO.NRG FEST is the educational and networking platform for STEAM teachers. STEAM stands for S – science, T – technology, E – engineering, A – art and M – mathematics. STEAM education is an approach to teaching and learning that combines five disciplines to guide student inquiry, discussion, and problem-solving.



