EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:43, 02 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Problem of attraction of foreign investors discussed at Government

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired a session of the Government's Council dedicated to the issues of attraction of foreign investors at the Ukimet Uiy today.

    According to primeminister.kz, the session mainly focused on the problems of attraction of foreign investors into the public-private partnership projects and improvement of investment climate in Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Investment projects Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!