Proclaiming May 25 as World Football Day 'landmark' achievement: UN

Dennis Francis, president of the UN General Assembly, said on Wednesday that proclaiming May 25 as World Football Day was a "landmark and salutary" achievement, Anadolu reports.

"More so, because I understand that today marks 100 years, to the day, since the first international football tournament – held with the participation of all regions of the world for the first time – making this commemoration a special recognition of the symbolism and unifying magic, unifying magic of football," Francis told the Assembly on the World Football Day.

Football transcends borders and regions, languages and religions, gender and politics, Francis said.

"It is, at its very core, a reflection of football's extraordinary power to bring people of all cultures, backgrounds and outlooks, together," he added.

On May 7, the General Assembly passed a resolution proclaiming May 25 as World Football Day.

The day marks the 100th anniversary of the first international football tournament in history with the representation of all regions as part of the 1924 Summer Olympic Games held in the French capital Paris, according to the resolution.