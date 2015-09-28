Producer William Lee: Eurasia Film Festival - excellent way to popularize country

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The participants of the Eurasia Film Festival visited Arba Wine vineyard in Almaty region.

"I am a Korean, but I was born in Brazil and now I live in the U.S.A. I have been to many countries, but this is the first time I am in Kazakhstan. Your people, cuisine and nature impress me. Almaty is a modern city, but, like many people, I was impressed by mountains mostly," William Lee, a producer of K2 documentary film about mountains, said in an interview to Kazinform. According to him, holding such festivals is important not only for film industry development, but also for exchange of culture and popularization of a country. Local nature and climate as well as people's faithfulness to their work, allow to create a world-class product, William Lee noted and added that he was from California, wine-making region. Foreign guests enjoyed national instrumental music and an ethnic-style fashion show by a Kazakhstani designer. XI Eurasia Film Festival took place in Almaty on September 19-25. The gran-prix was of the festival was won by Kyrgyz director Mirlan Abdykalykov for his film Sutak.