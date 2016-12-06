Production of wet-process phosphoric acid presented in teleconference

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Today during the traditional national teleconference with participation of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazfosfat LLP presented the project of reconstruction of wet-process phosphoric acid section at the Mineral Fertilizers Plant in Taraz.

As explained by the Director of Kazfosfat LLP Mukash Iskandirov, it was the first stage of the project to raise the capacity of wet-process phosphoric acid production. The acid is used in production of mineral fertilizers.

Total cost of the project which has been developing for the last two years is KZT 8,2 billion of own and borrowed funds. Annual capacity of production will be 220 thousand tons of the wet-process phosphoric acid for domestic sale.





Opening the new production in Taraz, the President noted importance of the project for the domestic agricultural industry.

The Mineral Fertilizers plant in Taraz occupies 449,2 hectares of space. It makes phosphorus-nitrogen fertilizers, simple superphosphate, sulfoammophos, nitroammophos, feed phosphates and technical sulfuric acid.





The main part of the products is sold in the domestic market. Also the fertilizers are sold in the markets of China, Ukraine, Belarus, Tajikistan and are approaching the markets of Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Iran.