Professional Parliament adopted 2,000 laws – Senate Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Parliament has adopted approximately 2,000 laws aimed at ensuring socio-economic development of the country. Chairman of the Upper Chamber of the Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said it at the plenary session today.

“The first session of the professional Parliament was opened by the Head of State on January 30, 1996. Over this period, the Parliament has proved to be the country’s supreme law-making and representative body having gained a worthy place in the system of state power. The parliamentarians perform huge work on strengthening the country’s independence and actively participate in successful implementation of the Presidential reforms,” the Senate Speaker said.

As Tokayev stressed, qualitative fulfillment of the Presidential reforms becomes the most important objective of today’s agenda.