Prognosis of oil production volume in Kazakhstan updated to 85M tons per year
"The key indexes in the field are expected as follows: oil production volume- approximately 85 mln tons, gas production- more than 48 bn cu m, oil processing- more than 14 mln tons, commodity gas production - more than 29 bn cu m," the ministry said in a message.
The previous prognosis indicated 81 mln tons, according to the prognosis round of the National Bank - 84.5 tons.
The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reported growth of production in 8 months of the year in comparison to the same period in 2016. The Ministry reported oil production volume to 56.9 mln tons (112.2%), 10.02 mln tons of oil were processed (104% in comparison to the same period 2016), gas production volume amounted to 35.1 bn cu m, or 118%, 1.9 mln tons of liquefied gas were produced, or 114.4%,trend.az reports.