Program of Astana theatre events for February 17-18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana citizens will have a chance to attend a number of cultural events during February 12-18, Kazinform refers to the Culture Department of Astana.

The Palace of Independence invites to see the exhibition of Zhanna Spuner's "Movement in Space", and expositions of other authors on Kazakh traditional theme.

On February 12, Astana Concert Hall will present an opera of Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov "Aisulu" with participation of symphonic orchestra, chamber choir and classical vocal. The concert starts at 19.30.

On February 13 at 5:00 pm a drama performance "Evening" will be presented in Kalibek Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Theatre of Music and Drama.

On February 14 at 4:00 pm "Saken Nuskar" historical drama will be presented in Kalibek Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Theatre of Music and Drama.

On the same day at 7:00 pm a concert "Everything about Love" will take place in the Chamber Hall of Astana Opera Theatre.

On February 15 at 5:00 pm Maxim Gorkiy State Russian Theatre is presenting scenes from Alexander Pushkin's "Eugene Onegin". At 7.00 a concert "From the Balkans to the Great Steppe" will be presented in the grand hall of Astana Opera.

In State Kazakh Theatre of Music and Drama named after Kalibek Kuanyshbayev a drama performance "Abay" will be presented at 7:00 pm.

On February 16 at 5:00 pm "Zere" performance will be performed at the State Kazakh Theatre of Music and Drama named after Kalibek Kuanyshbayev.

At 7.00 Maxim Gorkiy State Russian Drama Theatre an epic drama "Tomiris- the Queen of the Saks" will be performed.

The circus of Astana will be presenting the program "Animals' Parade on Penguin Island during February 17 and 18 at 4:00 pm.

On February 17 at 7 pm "The Tears of the Swan" drama will be staged at Kalibek Kuanyshbayev Theatre. At 11:00 am in Maxim Gorkiy Theatre a fairy tale "The Adventures of Mr.Know-Nothing and His Friends" will be staged for children.

At 18:00 in this theatre a drama show of AnnaYablonskaya "The Pagans" will be staged.

In the Puppet Theatre junior spectators will have a chance to watch "Yer Tostik" Kazakh story at 12:00 and 2.00 pm.

In Zhastar Theatre a comedy "The Four Husbands of Dilyafruz" will be staged at 3:00 pm.

In grand hall of Astana Opera Theatre "Traveata" of Giuseppe Verdi will be presented at 6:00 pm.

At 7.00 pm Composer Altynbay Seitkassym is presenting a concert at "Astana" with participation of "Korkyt" band.

On February 18 Kalibek Kuanyshbayev Theater is staging "Sarra" performance of Roza Mukanova at 7:00 pm.

At 11:00 in Maxim Gorkiy Theatre a fairy tale of Viktor Tregubenko "Home for the King of Animals" will be staged for kids. At 6:00 pm in the theatre Lyudvig's Prima Donna" comedy will be staged.

In puppet theatre junior spectators will be able to watch a fairy tale of Yurkovskiy "You are Me" at 12:00, and 2:00 pm.

At 12:00 the chamber hall of "Astana Opera" is staging "Friendly Family of String Instruments". At 6:00 pm in the same hall "Under the sign of chamber music" concert will be presented.

At 7:00 pm "Astana" concert hall is inviting to an Evening of chamber music of State String Quartet named after Gaziza Zhubanova

In Zhastar Theatre at 7:00 pm a comedy "Four Husbands of Dilyafruz" will be presented.