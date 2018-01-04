Program of Kazakhstan's Presidency in UNSC to be quite eventful - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerzhan Ashikbayev, Deputy Foreign Minister, called Kazakhstan's Presidency in the UN Security Council ‘one of heights in Kazakhstan's diplomacy', Kazinform reports.

Mr. Ashikbayev mentioned it at the press conference in Astana on Thursday while speaking about the program of the work in January which Kazakhstan presented to the UNSC this week.



According to the Deputy Minister, the program contains over 50 pressing issues. The work of Kazakhstani diplomats in New York is not be limited to the UN headquarters. They have already paid visits to Colombia, Haiti, Central Africa, Singapore, Malaysia, Washington, and Addis Ababa as part of the UNSC mission. Kazakhstan also chairs three UNSC Sanctions Committees.



In his words, the Thematic High-Level Debates "WMD Non-Proliferation: Confidence-Building Measures" on January 18 with the participation of UN Secretary General António Guterres will be one of key elements of Kazakhstan's Presidency.



"The theme is in sync with traditional priorities of Kazakhstan's diplomacy and President Nursultan Nazarbayev's foreign policy initiatives. Kazakhstan is one of the leaders of non-proliferation process and attaches great importance to this problem in the program of its Presidency," Ashikbayev said.



As the first Central Asian country in the UN Security Council, Kazakhstan also pays utmost attention to the problems of the region. So, Kazakhstan is planning to hold a Ministerial-level debate on "Building Regional Partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia as a Model to Link Security and Development" that will be chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov on January 19.

Deputy Minister Ashikbayev assured that the program of Kazakhstan's Presidency in the UNSC will be quite eventful.