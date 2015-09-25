Progress M-29M spacecraft to be launched from Baikonur in October

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Progress M-29M spacecraft No.429 will be launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in October 2015, the press service of the Cosmodrome informs.

According to the information of the center for operation of space ground-based infrastructure, the launch of the Progress M-29M spacecraft No.429 from Baikonur Cosmodromeis scheduled for October 1, 2015, 10:49 pm, Astana time.

Currently, all the preparation work is held as scheduled.