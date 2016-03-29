Progress MS-02 space truck to blast off from Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - Today "Soyuz-2.1a" rocket with a transport cargo ship of new modification "Progress MS-02" was installed on the launch pad №31 of Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Russian Space Agency.

The flight program includes 2-day scheme of the rendezvous between the space truck and the International Space Station (ISS). It is estimated that docking with a modular bay of the service module "Zvezda" will take place on 2 April 2016 at 9 pm Moscow time.

The space truck will deliver to ISS more than 2.5 tons of various cargoes including: fuel, air, food, equipment to maintain the functioning of the station and parcels for the crew members.

The start of the carrier rocket "Soyuz-2.1a" with the transport cargo ship "Progress MS-02" is scheduled for 7:20 pm Moscow time on 31 March.