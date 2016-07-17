Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft launched from Baikonur site - Roscosmos

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft with two tonnes of goods for the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) was launched from Baikonur space port using Soyuz-U launch vehicle, Russian state-owned space corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Sunday.

The space ferry will fly to the ISS after entering the orbit. It will take two days to travel to the space station. Progress MS-03 is expected to mate the ISS on July 19.

The spacecraft will mate automatically. Russian cosmonauts Alexei Ovchinin and Anatoly Ivanishin will control the mating and assume control if required.

The cargo spacecraft will deliver over 2 tonnes of cargo to the ISS, including fuel, air, foods, equipment and crew life support aids.

The next cargo spacecraft Progress MS-04 is scheduled for launching to the ISS on October 20.



Source: TASS