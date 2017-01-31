Progress MS-03 to be drowned in the Pacific

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today on January 31, 2017 the cargo spacecraft Progress MS-03 will be unberthed from the International Space Station, deorbited and drowned, Roskosmos wrote.

According to the calculation of the ballistic navigation service of the Mission Control Center, the unberthing is planned for 17:23, Moscow time. Atmospheric entry is scheduled on 21:10, Moscow time. At 21:24, Moscow time, the spacecraft will be drowned in the non-navigable of the Pacific ocean.

In the meantime the Japanese unpiloted cargo spacecraft "Kounotori-6" (stork in Japanese) which arrived to the ISS on December 13, 2016 and unberthed from the station on January 28, 2017, will stay in the space till February 6.

According the Japanese space agency JAXA, ship will sink to 20 km and released into orbit cylindrical body weighing about 20 kg, which will simulate space debris. After this 700-foot wire, which helped develop the manufacturers of fishing nets from the Japanese Prefecture of Hiroshima, it will be energized. Created electromagnetic field, as planned by the scientists, should slow down the object and bring it into the dense layers of the atmosphere where it will burn up.

The experiment will last about a week, and already on 6 February, "Kounotori-6" he will enter the dense layers of the atmosphere. If the test is successful, JAXA intends to use such devices for cleaning orbits at altitudes of 800 to 1400 km, where the debris too much.

According to experts of the UN over our planet revolves about 300 thousand different unused artificial objects weighing up to 5000 tons. In JAXA had calculated that among them there are about 18 thousand objects with a diameter of 10 cm.