Progress MS-08 getting ready for launch

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - Pre-start activities for the first launch of 2018 are ongoing on Baikonur space center, Kazinform reports.

"Today, on February 9, 2018, the integrated space vehicle (ILV) consisting of carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1a and cargo vehicle "Progress NS-08" have been brought to the launch pad No 31 and mounted onto the launch system", Kazinform refers to the press service of Roskosmos.

Progress MS-08 is to deliver 1,390 kg of dry cargo, 890 kg of fuel, 420 kg of water and 46 kg of compressed air and oxygen.

The cargo module carries scientific equipment including flying assembly of Ikarus equipment, life support system components, food containers, clothes, medicine and personal hygiene supplies for the crew.

Progress MS-08 will be launched on February 11 at 14:58:45, Astana time, from the 31st launch pad of Baikonur complex.

The launch will be broadcast on Roskosmos website www.online.roscosmos.ru , official page of Roskosmos state corporation and VK social network on February 11 two hours prior to the start, said the press service.